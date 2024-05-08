Pre-order a super-thin 2024 Apple iPad Air right here

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Apple just announced its updated iPad Air tablet lineup for 2024, and they're all open for pre-order. Here's everything you need to know about the latest and thinnest models, including how much they cost, when they're available, which model and configuration is best for you, and how you can preorder one right now.

The tablets begin shipping May 15, but shipping dates for popular configurations are already slipping to mid- to late-June.

On a budget? Models start as low as $599. The 11-inch version rocks a Liquid Retina touchscreen display with a 2,360 x 1,640 pixel resolution and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. It's ultra-thin (more on that below) and it runs using Apple's M2 processor.

All of the new iPad Air tablet configurations run the latest version of iPadOS; come with the same collection of preinstalled apps; and have a vast selection of apps available from the App Store. These iPad Pro models are also play well with Apple iCloud, Apple Music, AppleTV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple News, Apple Arcade and Apple's other services. Each offers a battery life up to 10 hours and has a single, USB Type-C port.

The 2024 11" iPad Air is thinner and faster

Amazon

Display size: 11-inch | Display type: Liquid Retina Display | Processor: Apple M2 | Operating system: iPadOS | Internal storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB | Casing color Options: Blue, purple, starlight, space gray | Port: USB Type-C | Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 | Apple Pencil support: Apple Pencil (2nd Gen), Apple Pencil Pro | Keyboard support: Apple Magic Keybord | Security: TouchID | Size: 9.74 x 7.02 x 0.24 inches | Weight: 1.02 pounds | Price range: $599 to $1,249

Featuring an 11-inch Liquid Retina touchscreen display with a 2,360 x 1,640 pixel resolution and a maximum brightness of 500 nits, this new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The front-facing camera is now located on the landscape edge of the tablet, which makes using video calling apps (like FaceTime with its Center Stage feature) more practical. The tablet features landscape stereo speakers and all of the other features and functions that make using the iPad an intuitive and enjoyable experience.

The iPad Air runs the same version of the iPadOS operating system and comes with the same collection of apps as the iPad Pro, but this model's display and processor aren't as powerful as the new iPad Pros. The iPad Air is now Apple's mid-priced tablet option and it's perfect for everyday users and high school or college students. The iPad Air's 11-inch display makes it easy to carry and lightweight enough to hold in your hands for extended periods.

Choose between 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of internal storage. At the time of purchase, pick either the lower priced Wi-Fi only model, or the Wi-Fi + Cellular configuration. Battery life is up to 10 hours. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model.

2024 13" iPad Air: Super thin with an extra-large display

Apple

Display size: 13-inch | Display type: Liquid Retina Display | Processor: Apple M2 | Operating system: iPadOS | Internal storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB | Casing color Options: Blue, purple, starlight, space gray | Port: USB Type-C | Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 | Apple Pencil support: Apple Pencil (2nd Gen), Apple Pencil Pro | Keyboard support: Apple Magic Keyboard | Security: TouchID | Size: 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.24 inches | Weight: 1.36 pounds | Price range: $799 to $1,449

Also falling into the mid-priced range within Apple's latest iPad lineup, this version of the iPad Air offers a larger 13-inch Liquid Retina display. It runs using Apple's M2 processor and the iPadOS operating system. At the time of purchase, choose between 128GB, 256GB, 51GB or 1TB of internal storage and between a Wi-Fi only model or Wi-Fi + Cellular configuration.

The 13-inch iPad Air is extremely similar to the new 11-inch model, but you get more on-screen real estate, which is great for multi-tasking. And in keeping with the iPad Air predecessors, this one is lightweight, extremely thin (0.24 inches) and comes with all of the same preinstalled apps as all other iPad models.

Like the 11-inch iPad Air model, this one is great for everyday users and high school or college students who don't need the processing power of the new iPad Pro models, but who still want all of the key features of an Apple tablets. It can easily handle all of your everyday tasks and serve as a powerful communications tool (especially for video calling), but it's also great for streaming video, gaming and running all sorts of productivity apps, including note taking apps. Battery life is up to 10 hours.