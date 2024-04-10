Last chance: Save cash and get a free 65" TV when you preorder Samsung's 2024 Frame TV

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Time is running out. You only have until tomorrow (April 11) to preorder the 2024 edition of Samsung's Frame TV and, as a bonus, snag a free 65-inch Samsung TU690T smart TV -- a $530 value.

An already-wildly-popular smart TV just got better. Grab the new, 2024 edition of Samsung's Frame TV and benefit from all of its exciting features, including a matte finish which greatly reduces glare; the ability to showcase works of art; and, for the first time, Pantone validation for color accuracy. This makes art look even more realistic.

The Frame QLED 4K smart TV comes in five sizes -- 43 inches ($1,000), 50 inches ($1,300), 55 inches ($1,500), 65 inches ($2,000) and 75 inches ($3,000). Demand is climbing, so If you've been eyeing Samsung's 2024 Frame smart TV, we recommend ordering soon, or you could wind up waiting a long time for delivery.

Is the 2024 Samsung Frame TV worth it?

In a word, yes. For the first time, all sizes of the Frame TV are now Pantone validated. On-screen art looks even more authentic and like an actual painting -- just as the artist intended. You'll see more detail and more accurate colors than ever before.

Even better: Samsung is offering a curated selection of 20 art pieces each month that Frame owners can display for free. But if you subscribe to Samsung's Art Store ($5.99 per month), you'll get access to more than 2,500 artworks from world-renowned museums and galleries.

The TV is also more energy efficient. Thanks to a dynamic refresh rate, you use less electricity when you're viewing art. (When you're watching video content, the TV's regular refresh rate is 120Hz.) This works in conjunction with a motion sensor, which turns off the TV when nobody is in the room.

Everything we love about the Frame TV (see our full review of the 2023 edition) is still on offer in this updated 2024 version. You'll enjoy a 100% color volume that takes full advantage of Samsung's Quantum Processor 4K. TV shows, movies, sports or whatever you're watching all showcase stunning, bright and accurate colors. The matte finish of the display virtually eliminates unwanted glare.

And thanks to the Frame's broad viewing angle, no matter where you're sitting, you'll have a clear view. As always, you can buy an optional, magnetically attachable bezel to make the Frame TV look like it's in a traditional picture frame. You can choose a bezel design (between $200 and $300 each) that matches the decor of any room. A company called Deco TV Frames also offers bezels for the Frame TV on Amazon.

To reward customers who order this mega-popular TV, you'll receive a free Samsung 65-inch TU690T smart TV (a $530 value) when you order through Samsung.

Samsung's Music Frame is the perfect companion to the Frame TV

Samsung

To complement the new edition of the Frame TV, we recommend Samsung's just-announced Music Frame wireless speakers. These are high-end speakers designed to look just like a picture frame. In fact, they are picture frames; you can insert your favorite 8 x 8 inch printed photos.

When you use one speaker with the Frame, you get robust, room-filling sound with Dolby Atmos support. It works in conjunction with your Samsung TV's internal speakers. But put a Music Frame on either side of the Frame TV (or any Samsung TV for that matter), and you'll experience rich, clear, stereo.

Right now, you can preorder the Music Frame for $400, but you'll receive an instant $50 credit good toward a future purchase from Samsung's website.