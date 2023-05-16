Most useful travel products on Amazon under $50

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Planning a trip on a tight budget? Fear not. We've curated a list of indispensable travel items that won't burn a hole in your pocket, all priced under $50. Whether you're flying or driving, these budget-friendly travel essentials from Amazon are designed to enhance your trip's experience without breaking the bank.

Top Amazon travel products under $50:

These travel products are designed to be not only affordable, but also inherently useful. Amazon reviewers love these items. We hope you'll be able to use them again and again, on many trips to come -- and some you may like so much that you'll end up even using them at home, too.

You don't have to be a globetrotter to enjoy these vacation essentials, but if you are, you'll wonder why you never got your hands on these top travel items before. So, whether you're embarking on a vacation, a visit to a loved one or a business trip, these affordable travel products will have you covered.

Useful travel products for less than $50

Ready to see what kind of travel items Amazon has for sale that are both budget-friendly and valuable to travelers everywhere? The picks below have been curated by CBS Essentials and are all reviewer loved. Don't head to your destination without them.

Wrangler Wesley rolling duffel bag

Constructed with high-quality nylon, the Wrangler Wesley rolling duffel bag is built to withstand the rigors of frequent travel. Its lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver, while the heavy-duty blade wheel system ensures smooth rolling on any surface. The spacious main compartment provides ample room for packing and multiple additional zippered pockets offer convenient organization for smaller items. You can use it like a rolling suitcase or hold it like a duffel bag. The check-in suitcase size makes it ideal for longer trips or those who need extra storage capacity.

This 30-inch piece of luggage is available in black, charcoal gray, tannin and navy blue colors. Rated 4.3 stars.

Wrangler Wesley rolling duffel bag, $44

Lightimetunnel Sleep Bluetooth-enabled mask and headphones

You need this wireless music sleep headphones eye mask if you struggle to sleep in planes, trains, cars and beds that aren't your own. With a 3D ergonomic design and 100% light blocking, the mask is perfect for problem sleepers -- or if you just don't want to be disturbed on a flight. The machine-washable eye mask has and ultra-soft, breathable feel. Plus, the battery lasts over 10 hours for a full and peaceful night's sleep.

Lightimetunnel Sleep Bluetooth-enabled mask and headphones, $19 after coupon (down from $31)



Wellax beach blanket

Experience a sand-free day at the beach with this beach blanket measuring at nine feet by ten feet. Made from 100% parachute nylon, this blanket is waterproof and sand-proof. Its large size offers plenty of space for your entire family or group of friends to relax.

When not in use, the blanket compresses to a small, easy-to-carry bag and weighs only 16 ounces, making it incredibly portable. Crafted with durability in mind, this blanket is perfect for various outdoor activities like camping, hiking, picnics and music festivals. There are also four securing anchors to keep it in place.

The beach blanket is backed up by a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.6 stars on Amazon.

Wellax beach blanket, $23 (reduced from $32)



iWalk ultra-compact portable charger and power bank

The iWalk small portable charger is a compact power bank (4500 mAh) that can keep all your Apple gadgets charged while traveling. With its smooth face and elegant texture, it's a unique travel accessory that is easy to transport and won't take up much space.

The built-in lightning cable fit almost all kinds of phone cases, too. It's about the size of a lipstick and provides convenient charging wherever you go. Included with the power bank are a USB-C cable and a user manual, ensuring you have everything you need to stay powered up.

iWalk ultra-compact portable charger and power bank, $33 after coupon

JJ Power travel shoe bags

Don't want your dirty shoes to touch the clean clothes in your suitcase? We have a solution: these durable and functional travel shoe bags. Made with waterproof nylon, double stitching and two-way zippers, they're built to last. They offer ample space for your shoes, with an extra slot for slippers. Not just for travel, these versatile bags can be used for packing, organizing and even as laundry pouches.

These shoe bags are a must-have for any adventurer. Rated 4.6 stars.

JJ Power 2-pack travel shoe bags, $10

Hood to Go portable hood travel accessory

Imagine this: you're at an amusement park or on a hike, enjoying your surroundings. Then, low and behold, a downpour occurs. What can you do? Well, this hood attaches to any jacket, or you can wear it on its own. It's a lot easier to handle than trying to open a cheap plastic poncho while it's raining.

There's a drawstring which you can adjust to protect you on windy days, and the hood is made from 100 percent water-resistant microfiber that can protect your hairstyle. Rated 4 stars on Amazon.

Hood to Go portable hood travel accessory, $29



Neutrogena makeup remover facial cleansing towelettes

Did you know that travel can be rough on your skin? The air on the plane is drying, and the sweat and grime from being in close quarters can really add up.

Washing your face with a travel-friendly face wipe can really make you feel refreshed. Take off your makeup before you sleep on a flight, rejuvenate your skin in a gas station bathroom or cleanse your face right before you deplane. The ultra-soft, single-serving towelettes are made of plant-based compostable material. They'll make it through the TSA checkpoint and won't take up much space in your travel bag.

Neutrogena makeup remover facial cleansing towelettes, $7 (down from $9)

Perilogics universal in-flight phone holder mount

Not all airlines offer an in-seat TV these days -- travelers are increasingly expected to use their phones or tablets for in-flight entertainment. Luckily, the Perilogics universal in-flight phone mount is a versatile and practical accessory loved by over 500,000 travel enthusiasts on Amazon.

With a strong clamp, it securely attaches your phone to airline tables, luggage handles or gym equipment. Its dual joints and 360-degree rotation provide the perfect viewing angle. Compatible with various phone sizes.

Perilogics universal in-flight phone holder mount, $13 (reduced from $18)

EarPlanes 3-pair earplugs

Do you struggle with ear discomfort on planes? These amazing earplugs are tested by U.S. Navy pilots and approved by flight attendants. They provide relief from air pressure discomfort, making your journey much more comfortable. Additionally, EarPlanes earplugs help reduce noise for a more peaceful travel experience.

EarPlanes 3-pair earplugs for adults, $18

Kids may struggle with ear pressure on planes even more than adults do. Pick up the children's version for all your littlest travelers.

EarPlanes 3-pair earplugs for kids, $19



