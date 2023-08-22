Early Labor Day appliance deal: The Ninja Mega kitchen system is 30% off

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You don't have to wait for Labor Day to score a fantastic deal on a top-rated kitchen gadget. Early Labor Day kitchen gadget deals are here, including a deep discount on the 4.7-star-rated Ninja Mega kitchen system. Right now, the Ninja set is 30% off on Amazon.

The Ninja Mega kitchen system has everything you need to make smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups and two to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to two pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

"This thing has some serious power behind it," one Amazon reviewer shares. "Our old blender always left chunks of ice in any of the drinks we would make. Not this one. The ice is completely blended in every thing. The food processor is fantastic as well."

Best Amazon kitchen deals to shop this week

We've rounded up the best Amazon kitchen deals on everything you need to make your favorite breakfast beverages. Save big on blenders and coffee makers at Amazon today.

Looking for another amazing deal on a blender? Check out the NutriBullet Blender Combo. This 4.7-star-rated set comes with a 64-ounce pitcher and 24- and 32-ounce cups for personal use. All are dishwasher safe.

This powerful blender features three speeds and 1,200 watts of power. It can make everything from smoothies to soups, sauces and nut butters.

"Wanted a new blender for smoothies and this thing is amazing," an Amazon customer says. "Got it a couple months ago and have had zero problems. I make my smoothies almost daily and use kefir, milk, lots of frozen fruit, and fresh greens (among other things), and it blends everything quickly and perfectly!!! I've never tried blending with the cups, but my husband uses those for his smoothies and LOVES them!! Everything's also very easy to clean," they note.

The set is on sale now for 27% off.

The Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker allows you to use single-serve K-cups or brew a whole carafe with ground coffee. The coffee maker features a 60-ounce water reservoir, so you don't need to refill in between every brew. There is also a pause feature that allows you to stop the machine for 20 seconds while brewing a pot of coffee so that you can pour yourself a fresh cup right away.

The auto-brew setting allows you to schedule a brew up to 24 hours in advance, so hot coffee is waiting for you when you wake up. The adjustable multi-position water reservoir can be positioned to the left, right or back of the brewer. Rated 4.5 stars on Amazon.

"I am absolutely thrilled with the Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker! This versatile machine has revolutionized my morning coffee routine and has become an indispensable part of my kitchen," says one verified Amazon purchaser.

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. The compact Keurig comes with a small one-cup water reservoir and a removable drip tray that can accommodate travel mugs up to 7 inches tall. You can brew a 6- to 12-ounce cup of coffee in just minutes.

"The Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker has quickly become my go-to appliance for a quick and delicious cup of coffee," says one Amazon reviewer. "Its compact size fits perfectly in my kitchen, saving valuable counter space. Brewing is a breeze with just a simple touch, and the 6- to 12-ounce brew sizes allow me to customize my coffee to the perfect strength."

The 4.5-star-rated coffee maker is available in green, gray, rose, red, light blue and black colors. The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is currently 33% of at Amazon, bringing its cost down to $67.

