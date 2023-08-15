Best sofa beds for 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Without a guest room, it can be challenging to entice guests to stay overnight. Instead of trying to tempt visitors with an old air mattress, consider upgrading to a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable. We analyzed all the major sofa bed retailers to find the most highly rated options you can buy online -- factoring in budget, size, mattress type, sofa type and brand. And don't worry about style. These models have plenty.

Whether you're a college student in the market for a futon or a busy family in need of a sofa bed for holiday visitors, we have recommendations for you. Shop our selection of modern and comfortable sofa beds that not only look good, but will also give any overnight guest a good night's sleep.

The top 5 sleeper sofas for 2024

Here are quick links to all our top picks for the best sleeper sofas and sofa beds for the new year.

Keep overnight guests comfortable on one of the best sleeper sofas for 2024. Pro tip: If you want to up the comfort level of your new sofa bed, you can add a memory foam mattress topper.

Burrow 84" Shift sleeper sofa

The Burrow Shift sleeper sofa is an attractive and convenient choice for your home. It's a modern sofa that easily transforms into a queen-size memory foam bed. It's available in stain-resistant gray and navy fabric. The quilted memory foam sleep surface provides a cozy, bed-like feel. It ships for free in three boxes, complete with assembly tools.

You can add on a four-piece sheet set for $175 extra. Plus, you can order free swatches of the couch fabric beforehand to make sure you'll love its look. This sofa ships in 14 to 16 weeks.

Pros:

Shipping is free.

This sleeper sofa has a memory foam sleep surface.

It comes in a stain-resistant fabric.

Cons:

The queen bed may be too large for some spaces.

Memory foam isn't everyone's favorite.

You'll need to wait several months to take delivery of this couch.

Serta Monroe 45.67" square arm sleeper



Wayfair

This 4.8-star-rated gray convertible sleeper sofa from mattress brand Serta has a full-size pull-out bed and works well for a small space. It has a button-tufted design and a hardwood frame.

"What I love is it's super versatile," a reviewer says. "You can sit on it like a regular couch, pull the bottom out and use it like a lounge or you can pull it out and it turns into a full bed."

Prices vary by color, but all are on sale now. Three colors are available. The pictured charcoal couch is $964 at Wayfair, reduced from $1,230.

Pros:

It's a great size for small spaces.

You can convert it between sitting, lounging and sleeping positions.

Con:

Reviewers say it has a firm feel, which can be a con if you're not a fan of that.

Morden Fort 91" velvet reversible sectional sofa bed



Amazon

If you're looking for a sectional that turns into a bed, check out this velvet sofa bed available in two colors, including beige and a velvet gray. As a nice bonus, the lounge cushion lifts up to reveal a hidden storage compartment.

"The storage compartment is so convenient for throw blankets and pillows for when company stays over," a reviewer says. "My husband and I lay comfortably [on the sofa] and have even fallen asleep on it while watching TV."

Pros:

It features a hidden storage compartment perfect for pillows and blankets.

It's a sectional, so it will look more like a comfy couch when it's not in use as a bed.

Con:

This sofa bed may be too large for a small space.

Velvet square arm 83.86" sofa bed



Wayfair

This 4.3-star-rated sofa bed that seats three, available on Wayfair, has a fold-out design via a manual lever. This comfortable velvet sofa bed comes with two cushions and has gold feet. Find its stain-resistant fabric in two colors.

"It looks so much more beautiful in person," a reviewer says. "It's comfortable and firm (so it doesn't dent)."

This sofa bed is on sale now. Prices vary by color. The pictured opal green sofa bed is $450, reduced from $600.

Pros:

This sofa bed has a cool velvet look.

It's a great budget find if you're not looking to splurge.



Con:

This Wayfair find comes in limited color options.

Joss & Main Kodie 77'' upholstered sleeper sofa

Joss & Main

This made-to-order, pull-out sleeper sofa from Joss & Main seats two and it comes with toss pillows. It can fold out into a queen bed, topped with an included queen mattress.

Prices vary depending on what fabric you pick. Listed is the price for the cruise adrift woven stripe. It takes six to seven weeks to ship.

"I'm amazed by how easy it is to pull out the sleeper bed, and by how comfortable the mattress is," a reviewer says on the Joss & Main site.

Pros:

Joss & Main has a ton of fabric options to choose from.

The brand has a 30 day return policy should you decide you don't love it.

Cons:

This sleeper sofa might be too big for a small space.

It takes over a month to ship, as it's made to order.

What sofa sleeper design is right for your home?

Unlike sleeper sofas, which typically have hidden, built-in mattresses, sofa beds and futons lay flat to form a bed. Because some people use the terms interchangeably, we've included some top-rated sleeper sofas here as well. We've also included dimensions so you can find a sofa bed fit no matter the size of your guest room. Keep reading to shop the best sofa beds in 2023 and find the best sofa bed fit for your home.

Where is the best place to buy sleeper sofas online?

A springy, lumpy sofa bed can put a damper on any guest's visit. The sofa beds ahead work for a variety of budgets. Shop sofa beds from Burrow, Walmart, Amazon and more. And what are some of the best sofa bed brands? We found reviewer-loved options from brands ranging from Serta to Joss & Main.