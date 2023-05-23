The best satellite phones in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Garmin

Sometimes your cell phone connection fails when you need it the most. If you're a frequent traveler or just want to be prepared for any emergency, you might want to consider a satellite phone. Also refered to as satphones, these devices make it easy to communicate from just about anywhere in the world, beyond the confines of traditional cell towers. In addition to full-featured satellite phones, there are less expensive devices -- satellite messengers -- that send and receive text messages from just about anywhere on the planet. This roundup features some of the best of both options.

The best satellite phones and messengers in 2023

These devices are a little different from regular phones or pagers; they enable connectivity where you otherwise might not get it at all. Full-featured satellite phones can do voice calls, while satellite messaging devices are relegated to just text messages and maybe email. Many can send SOS messages, transmit GPS locations and more.

Don't confuse these devices with the SOS services you can get with some smartphones. When there's no regular cellphone or Wi-Fi signal available, the latest Apple iPhones, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max, can send a distress text message (that includes your exact location) to emergency services, or allow you to request roadside assistance via satellite, for free.But if you want more robust options when you're off-grid, you want a satellite phone.

One other tidbit to keep in mind: The cost of a satellite phone does not include talk time, text messaging or Internet connectivity. You'll need a satellite service provider. And the cost for this service is much higher than a typical smartphone plan.

Not sure which model is right for you? Check out our picks for the best satellite phones and satellite messengers in 2023. These devices can keep you connected wherever life's adventures take you.

Iridium 9555 Satellite Kit

Amazon

The Iridium 9555 Satellite Kit may be pricey, but it's the complete package. Resembling a classic cell phone from the late '90s, this Nokia lookalike is essentially a normal phone with dramatically updated functionality. Plus, its rugged exterior can withstand more than a few tumbles.

You can make calls, send and receive messages, or communicate via email. You'll stay connected thanks to the phone's up-to-30-hour battery life. Keep in mind that you'll need to purchase a SIM card with minutes for the phone before traveling or being able to use it.

The phone handset measures 5.6 x 2.17 x 1.18 inches and it weighs in at almost one pound. The phone by itself costs $1,200, but if you want to pre-pay for 200 or 600 talk minutes, the price increases to $1,684 or $2,004, respectively. When you acquire a pre-paid SIM card with the phone, it's valid for up to 12 months after activation.

Inmarsat IsatPhone Pro2

Amazon

The Inmarsat IsatPhone Pro2 is a little closer to what a "normal" cell phone might look like, but it's still quite a bit more expensive. That said, it be used nearly anywhere in the world. You can make and receive voice calls with this satellite phone, plus send and receive text messages or emails. You can also track your position via the phone's built in GPS. The phone features a two-inch display.

This satellite phone offers up to eight hours of talk time per battery charge, or lasts up to 160 hours in standby mode. The handset is durable, plus it's water-, dirt- and dust-resistant. You even get Bluetooth support for hands-free calling, which makes it a great satellite phone for anyone who likes to stay active while visiting a remote location.

A pre-paid SIM card from Inmarsat for this phone is also available from Amazon for $275. This includes (250 units), which equates to 167 minutes of talk time. A one-minute call uses 1.5 units, while sending a text message uses 0.6 units. There's no charge for incoming voice calls or text messages. For $500, you can purchase a pre-paid SIM card that includes 500 units. These units are valid for up to one year after initial activation.

Thuraya XT-Lite



Amazon

The Thuraya XT-Lite has all the functionality of a regular GSM phone with the same capabilities as other satellite phones, without the need to switch between SIM cards. This rugged phone automatically swaps between traditional cell tower service and satellite connectivity without your input, so you'll have coverage wherever you go. Plus, it's battery life allows for talk time up to six hours, or up to 80 hours of standby time.

One caveat: It does not allow for connectivity while you're in the United States, so while this is an excellent choice for traveling abroad, you'll have to figure out another option for domestic excursions. The base price of the phone does not include talk time, texting or email connectivity. For that, you'll need to purchase a pre-paid SIM card that's compatible with the phone. You can purchase the phone with a pre-paid SIM card that includes 113 minutes of talk time (170 units) for $849.

Satellite messenger: SpotX

Amazon

The SpotX looks something like an old Blackberry smartphone, that is, if Blackberry had made a bright orange model designed for extreme durability. This device is a two-way satellite messenger with an SOS button, GPS and an alphanumeric keyboard integrated into it. It works with a subscription to the Globalstar Satellite Network (sold separately).

The SpotX features a 2.7-inch display, making it easy to compose or read text messages or communicate with emergency rescue services, if needed. The service plan you choose determines how many text messages you can send and receive per month. Battery life is up to 240 hours in standby mode.

The SpotX device weighs just seven ounces and boasts an IP67 rating for its waterproof design. It works on its own or can link via Bluetooth with an iPhone or Android-based smartphone.

There are three service plans. The Basic plan ($12/month) includes 20 text messages with each additional message costing $0.25. The Advanced plan ($20/month) includes 100 messages with each additional message costing $0.25. The Unlimited plan ($30/month) allows for unlimited text messaging. All plans include unlimited SOS and check-in messages and require a one-time $30 activation fee.

Satellite phone alternative: Garmin inReach Mini 2

Amazon

The Garmin inReach Mini 2 is less of a phone and more of a text messaging device, but it's everything you need to get you out of a jam. The device fits in a pocket and allows for two-way text messages by way of the Iridium satellite network. Just type out an SOS message and you'll reach the GEOS emergency response team that's always on call to respond to your messages. The device has a 1.27-inch display and supports Bluetooth. Battery life is up to 14 days.

Thanks to integration with the Garmin Earthmate app, it also allows for access to maps and other potentially life-saving information. The device is impact-resistant and rated IPX7, so it's waterproof. You'll need a satellite subscription to use the inReach Mini 2, but it works anywhere in the world. Subscription plans range in price from $15 to $65 per month. With any plan, unlimited SOS and check-in messages are included.

Turn your phone into a satphone: Zoleo Satellite Communicator

Amazon

The Zoleo Satellite Communicator is not a phone per se, but if you find yourself in a pinch -- somewhere in the middle of nowhere -- you'll be glad that you have it. It uses an app and a Bluetooth connection with your smartphone to text via the Iridium satellite network. You can send and receive text messages or emails. You can also use the device to obtain up-to-the-minute weather forecasts anywhere on the planet.

This tiny gadget features on-board GPS to help you track your location. There's also an integrated SOS button that comes with 24/7 monitoring. It's a pared down product that can't do nearly as much as full-featured satellite phones, but it's a great device to have on hand if you need to communicate with the outside world and there's no cellular or Wi-Fi signal.

This device has an up to 200-hour battery life. To send and receive text messages via satellite, a monthly subscription is required. But once the device is activated, you can send unlimited SOS and check-in messages. The monthly subscription plans range from $20 to $50 per month. The Basic plan ($20/month) includes 25 satellite messages. Additional messages cost $0.50 each. The In Touch plan ($35/month) includes 250 messages, with additional messages costing $0.50 each. And the $50 per month Unlimited plan allows for unlimited satellite messaging.

What is a satellite phone?

A satellite phone, or a satphone, is a mobile communications device that connects with satellites in orbit around the Earth, instead of using local cell towers. This makes satellite phones useful in areas where there's poor or no cell (or WI-Fi) coverage.

People often take satellite phones with them on outdoor adventures and when visiting remote locations. They can also be used in emergencies. A full-featured satellite phone tends to be larger than a traditional smartphone, mainly because the technology and antenna are very different.

How does a satellite phone work?

A satellite phone sends signals to satellites above the Earth. When you make a call, the signal from your phone is sent straight up to the orbiting satellite. The satellite then relays this signal back down to Earth, either to the recipient's satellite phone or to a gateway that routes the call to a regular phone network. When you receive a call, the process happens in reverse.

Can satellite phones work anywhere?

Satellite phones have the potential to work anywhere, as long as the user has a clear view of the sky. Physical objects, like mountains or heavily wooded areas, can often block a satellite signal. Using a satellite phone while indoors or underground can be difficult if the phone can't link up with a satellite.

Satellite phone coverage depends on the network you use. Talk time and the cost to send texts or emails is considerably higher than using a traditional smartphone. That said: In an emergency, the satellite service providers typically allow for unlimited SOS messages to be sent for free.

How much are satellite phone plans?

Satellite phone plans can vary depending on the provider, service plan and how much wireless data you need. Monthly service plans typically start around $30 to $50 for the lowest-tier services, which typically includes only a limited number of talk minutes and no data. Many satellite phones allow you to purchase pre-paid SIM cards that offer a pre-defined number of talk minutes, or the ability to send a pre-determined number of text messages, without having to commit to a long-term service contract.

Higher-tier plans with more voice minutes and data can easily cost several hundred dollars per month. There may also be additional costs for things like voicemail, text messaging and data services. When choosing a satellite phone or messenger, pay attention to the cost of the device, any accessories you will need and the ongoing cost of the service plan to use it.

Related content from CBS Essentials