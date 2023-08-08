Google Pixel Buds are 40% off right now at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

A good pair of earbuds are a back-to-school essential. Earbuds can help block distractions while studying, help enhance online learning (thinking online classes, Zoom calls and learning modules) and they can offer relaxation through music, podcasts and more. But top-of-the-line headphones and earbuds can cost a lot -- especially if you're on a student budget. That's where we come in. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found an incredible Amazon deal on Google Pixel Buds. These customer-loved earbuds are 40% off now at Amazon.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds feature adaptive sound that changes volume in response to your surroundings. They're water-resistant too, so you can take them to the gym. Google Pixel Buds A-Series offer five hours of listening per charge and 24 hours with the case. Reviewers have given these 4.5-star-rated earbuds stellar reviews for their audio quality.

"The Pixel Buds shine brightly in several aspects. Their design, minimalistic and comfortable, ensures a snug fit suitable for both workouts and daily activities," a verified buyer on Amazon says. The reviewer also praised "the sound quality, characterized by crisp audio and punchy bass," as well as Google's adaptive sound features.

These earbuds are now 40% off at Amazon.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series, $59 (reduced from $99)

Best Amazon earbud deals to shop this week

We've found even more earbud deals to shop this week. Shop Amazon today and save big on earbuds from Samsung and Apple.

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are a standout pair of earbuds that deliver, whether you're tuning in to your morning meeting or listening to music on the way home.

These earbuds boast rich, crisp, and full-bodied sound. Don't let their compact and sleek design fool you; these earbuds pack a punch when it comes to delivering sound that's satisfyingly clear and full of bass.

On the comfort and fit front, the Galaxy Buds Live feel great in your ears, providing a comfortable, secure fit that makes them great for all-day wear. Their shape makes them a bit more awkward at first than the Galaxy Buds+ line, but they're easy enough to get used to.

When it comes to battery life, they offer 8 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, and the charging case extends this further, offering additional charges that result in a total of up to 29 hours of playtime. That's more than enough to get you through a day of work, a long workout, and an evening of relaxation.

They also come with a feature that allows you to easily connect with other Galaxy devices, such as tablets and phones, using Samsung's seamless device-to-device pairing. This means you can effortlessly switch between devices without the need to unpair and repair your earbuds.

The best part? These top-rated earbuds are a whopping 53% off right now at Amazon.

Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. Retailing for $129 at Apple, Amazon currently has them listed for $99.

These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music.

If you're in need of a daily set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Apple

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.

You're paying for the better ergonomics here, improved sound, and what you'll definitely end up agreeing is a premium experience. There's certainly a lot to love about the Apple AirPods 2, especially when they're on sale for just $219.

Related content from CBS Essentials