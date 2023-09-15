Apple iPad price tracker: When to buy the Apple iPad, the iPad Pro and the iPad Air

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

Apple iPads are some of the top tablets of 2023. If you're hoping to upgrade your old tablet or snag a new iPad, you'll want to know whether you're going to get a good deal. The experts at CBS Essentials analyzed historical pricing data on the top Apple iPad models using CamelCamelCamel to uncover key data patterns and help you find the best time to buy.

Keep reading to find out whether you should buy a new Apple iPad right now or wait for a better sale.

Amazon

The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school, work or on your holiday travels without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.

The iPad 10 lists for $449 on Apple's website and typically goes on sale at Amazon once every month or two. Right now it's marked down to $399 on Amazon, which is usually as low as it goes, so now is a great time to buy.

Why we like the tenth generation Apple iPad:

The powerful, upgraded A14 Bionic chip provides speed and power for multitasking.

Its all-day battery life makes the Apple iPad 10 a great option for long days at work or school.

Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology makes it great for homework, virtual classes, or streaming.

Apple

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60 percent faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

The Apple iPad Air 5 is currently at its lowest price ever, so if you've been eyeing an iPad Air, you might want to act fast. The tablet retails for $600 at Apple, but it's currently marked down to $500 on Amazon.

Why we like the fifth generation Apple iPad Air:

It's lightweight and portable, while retaining performance and battery life.

Touch ID is responsive and great for older users looking for extra security.

Support for 4K video makes it a suitable option for streaming and editing media with a crisp screen.

Apple

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

The Apple iPad Mini retails for $499 on Apple's website, but Amazon currently has it marked down to $469. It did go as low as $380 during Amazon Prime Day earlier this month. If you need a new iPad Mini this fall, you may want to take advantage of the more modest sale price and buy now. If you're not in a rush, consider holding out for a deeper discount.

Why we like the sixth generation Apple iPad:

The miniature frame and weight makes it great for younger users and those with small hands.

It's lightweight but powerful with the Apple A15 Bionic chip and 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display.

There are four different colors to choose from for better personalization between users.

Apple via Amazon

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro lists for $1,099 on Apple's website, but you can currently get it for $1,024 on Amazon. This is a small discount, but it's actually a solid deal on the iPad Pro as the model rarely goes on sale and did not dip below $1,024 during Amazon Prime Day this year.

Why we like the fifth generation Apple iPad Pro:

The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's largest, is jaw-droppingly gorgeous.

It has more than enough power under the hood to back any task, be it for work, school, or play.

The Apple iPad Pro 5 has a fantastic 12MP camera array with an ultrawide camera for shooting high-quality photo and video.

