The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is 50% off right now

Amazon

Amazon is offering a ton of exciting deals on tech for the back-to-school season -- including incredible discounts on select Amazon Fire TV streaming devices. Right now, you can get a Fire TV Stick 4K for just $25.

Prepare to unlock a world of limitless possibilities and stream millions of episodes and movies, all within arm's reach. The Fire TV Stick is your gateway to nonstop entertainment. Right now, you can score one for 50% off. But hurry, this deal won't last.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25



Amazon

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K comes with an Alexa voice remote and supports Dolby Atmos Audio. Right now, Amazon has the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $25. Rated 4.7 stars.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

More back-to-school deals on Amazon tech

Shop deals on Amazon Fire TVs, Kindles, smart security systems and more.

Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $470 and up

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote-free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over one million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $470 (reduced from $560)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $600 (reduced from $830)

Amazon Fire HD 10

Amazon

One of the best Amazon Fire tablets is the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet. The tablet offers a 10.1-inch HD display, 32 GB of storage and a 12-hour battery life.

This is one of the best tablets for multi-tasking thanks to the devices split-screen feature. The split-screen function allows you to have two apps open at once so you can simultaneously stream shows, answer emails, check your Outlook Calendar and more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (32 GB, with ads), $120 (reduced from $150)

Amazon Fire HD 10 (ad-free, 32 GB), $135 (reduced from $165)

Amazon Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system: $440

Amazon

Get ready for the future: The Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system is the brand's first Wi-Fi 6E-compatible system. The Eero Pro 6E supports faster speeds and direct access to the new 6 GHz band when using Wi-Fi 6E devices. It supports network speeds up to 2.3 Gbps and allows for up to 100 connected devices.

Amazon Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E system (3-pack), $440 (reduced from $699)

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials bundle: $245



Kindle via Amazon

Save $20 when you buy this Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition bundle. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition features wireless charging, an auto-adjusting front light and 32 GB storage. The on-sale bundle includes an Amazon leather cover and a wireless charging dock.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials bundle, $245 (reduced from $260)

