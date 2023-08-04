Apple AirPods price tracker: When to buy Apple headphones

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple AirPods are some of the most popular earbuds available right now. With sleek designs, easy syncing with other Apple devices and noise-canceling abilities, it's no wonder everyone wants a pair. But is now the right time to take the plunge and treat yourself to new Apple AirPods? The experts at CBS Essentials analyzed historical pricing data on the top Apple AirPod models using CamelCamelCamel to uncover key patterns and help you find the best time to buy.

Spoiler alert: Even though Amazon Prime Day is over, you can still get best-of-the-year pricing on the most popular Apple AirPods model of 2023. Keep reading to learn more.

When to buy Apple AirPods Pro 2

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The Apple AirPods 2 have a list price of $249, but Amazon runs sales on the popular headphones fairly frequently (approximately once a month over the past six months). The lowest price that the AirPods Pro 2 have dipped to is $199. Since they are currently on sale for that price now is an excellent time to buy.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $199 (reduced from $249)

When to buy third-generation Apple AirPods

The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case. You'll save $19 on them when you buy at Amazon.

The latest Apple AirPods list for $179 on Apple's website, but they're on sale right now for $160 on Amazon. If you want AirPods right now, this is a good time to buy. The lowest price of all time was $140, but Amazon has only dropped the price that low once and it was around Black Friday, so you'll likely have to wait awhile to see a price like that again.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $160 (reduced from $179)

When to buy Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

The AirPods Max are the priciest option of the bunch with a list price of $549. They are currently discounted to $450 on Amazon. They go on sale consistently throughout the year, but the best deals have historically been during Amazon Prime Day events. In 2022, the headphones dropped to $429 during the July Amazon Prime Day sale and the fall Prime Day II sale in October, so it may be worth waiting for a major sale like Black Friday, But if you want your AirPods Max right now, $450 is still a lot better than paying the list price.

Apple AirPods Max, $450 (reduced from $549)

