Amazon is giving away $15 in free money for buying diapers, paper towels and more popular household essentials

Ready to make some free money? Right now, Amazon is rewarding customers $15 in free money for purchasing popular household essentials ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023. That means when you buy diapers, paper towels, sunscreen, trash bags, laundry supplies and more at Amazon today, you'll make a nice little chunk of change to spend on future purchases including furniture, Apple tech, kitchen gadgets and so much more.

Ready to make some cash with this limited-time offer? Keep reading and we'll tell you how to take advantage of this Amazon free money deal today.

Spend $60 on household products on Amazon and get a $15 credit

How to get a $15 credit from Amazon

Getting your $15 of free cash is easy. Shop here until your subtotal reaches $60. Then add the promo code MAYSTOCKUP when you're checking out. Once your eligible purchases have been shipped, an email notification will land in your inbox and tell you how to claim your reward. Simply follow the instructions provided and voilà -- your promotional credit will be locked and loaded, ready to unleash even more savings on your next Amazon haul.

What sort of products do you have to buy in order to get the $15 credit? These name-brand products are highly rated and well-known for their quality. So not only are you getting free cash, but you're also getting a great deal on typical household items you definitely already need.

Choose from Neutrogena sunscreen, Reynolds wrap, Cottonelle toilet paper, Energizer batteries, Hefty garbage bags, Poise pads, Hefty trash bags and Huggies diapers and wipes. These household items can all be found here.

Your $15 promotional credit is valid through 11:59 p.m. PST on Dec. 31, 2023.

Amazon hasn't said when this free money deal will end, only that it's a limited-time offer. So hurry -- get your free money while you still can!

