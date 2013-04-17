Margaret Thatcher's legacy
A look back at the life and record of one of Great Britain's most influential and controversial prim
Latest
-
Theresa May becomes first female British PM since Margaret Thatcher
May will be tasked with navigating Britain through its divorce from the EU, something she had actually campaigned against
-
Talking tough: Margaret Thatcher on 60 Minutes
How tough was Margaret Thatcher? Have a look at this 60 Minutes interview from 1985, in which the "Iron Lady of Britain" lives up to her nickname.
-
Thatcher laid to rest in London
Former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher was honored with a ceremonial funeral in London on Wednesday
-
180 years later, Argentina claims Falklands again
Argentina's president pens an open letter to the U.K. and U.N. accusing the former of "blatant colonialism" over the Falklands
-
Thatcher documents shed light on Reagan relationship
A set of documents reveals the complex relationship between the PM nicknamed "The Iron Lady" and a U.S. president
-
Margaret Thatcher 1925-2013
Britain's first female prime minster was referred to as "The Iron Lady"
-
Brinkley on Thatcher and Reagan: Had "a shorthand with each other"
Douglas Brinkley, presidential historian at Rice University, talks to the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts about the special relationship between Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and President Ronald Reagan.
-
Kissinger on Thatcher: "A towering figure"
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger talks to the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts about how Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher changed the course of history.
-
James Baker on Thatcher: "Changed the arc of history"
Former Secretary of State James Baker talks to the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts about his memories of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
-
Margaret Thatcher dead at 87
Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher - the first woman to lead her country in elective office - died of a stroke at the age of 87.
-
Margaret Thatcher: Britain's Iron Lady
The trailblazing and contentious politician known as "The Iron Lady" led Britain through economic trials and the Falklands War. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
-
Fmr. British PM Margaret Thatcher dead at 87
CBS News' Mark Phillips reports on the death of Britain's first female prime minister Margaret Thatcher.
-
Colin Powell remembers Margaret Thatcher
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell talks to the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts about the legacy of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
-
Thatcher an influence on American Republicans
CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett reports on former Britain Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's influence on modern American Republicans.
-
Margaret Thatcher remembered by CTM co-hosts
The "CBS This Morning" co-hosts reflect on the life of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and share some of their favorite quotes.
-
Thatcher to Colin Powell: "Don't write that down, young man"
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell talks to the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts about a meeting he attended when he was a young major general, with Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher where she was informed that the British lost out on a contract to the French.
-
U.K Prime Minister Cameron on Margaret Thatcher's legacy
U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron spoke about the passing of former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and the legacy she leaves behind.
-
Meryl Streep's admiration for Margaret Thatcher
Actress Meryl Streep has already received 16 Oscar nominations, and she'll probably hit 17 for her latest role as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in "The Iron Lady." Manuel Gallegus reports.
Highlights
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
