Watch CBS News

Young local girl has high hopes in the ring

Nadia Diaz is just 13 years old, but she has found a home inside the ring. After being bullied, she and her dad discovered boxing as a tool to overcome that and turn it into something positive and now she's a champion
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.