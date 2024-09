With $5.6 billion in losses due to cryptocurrency fraud, how can you protect yourself? | On Your Sid The FBI reports there were more than 69,000 complaints related to cryptocurrency fraud last year, with an estimated $5.6 billion in losses. So how can you protect yourself? KCAL News' Kristine Lazar spoke with cybersecurity expert Kevin Gosschalk to find out what you can do to avoid getting scammed and becoming another victim.