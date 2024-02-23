Watch CBS News

What's happening in Los Angeles | Weekend Wrap

Nestor Hernandez of Secret LA shares some fun things to do, see and taste over the weekend: LA Wine and Food Festival, CicLAvia Melrose, Nam Coffee, MidEast Tacos, The Haunted Tavern at the Queen Mary.
