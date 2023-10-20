Watch CBS News

Weekend Wrap with Cat Huynh of Secret LA

Secret LA shares this weekend's happenings: Trolls at South Coast Botanic Garden, Fisher and Chris Lake on Hollywood and Vine, Two Bit Circus micro-amusement park, Ladies and Gentleman Speakeasy and Space City Vintage
