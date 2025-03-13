Watch CBS News

Walk to Fight Type 1 Diabetes

Breakthrough T1D walk is this Saturday at the Rose Bowl, helping raise funds to cure, prevent and better treat Type 1 Diabetes. The event was called off in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire, but the community decided it needed to go on.
