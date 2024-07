Venue Vignette: LoanMart Field - Home of the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Southern California has so many great stadiums and arenas for our teams. And it's not just the big ones. We're going to take you out the the Inland Empire for a behind-the-scenes look at LoanMart Field. The home of the Dodgers Single-A minor league affiliate the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.