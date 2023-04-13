UCLA project explores carbon capture through ocean water UCLA's SeaChange project uses ocean water and electricity to trap carbon dioxide from the atmosphere into solid material, which can produce hydrogen "green energy." Dante Simonetti, associate director of the UCLA Institute of Carbon Management, joins KCAL News Mornings to discuss the technology. For more information: https://samueli.ucla.edu/ucla-institute-for-carbon-management-to-unveil-seawater-based-carbon-removal-pilot-systems-in-los-angeles-and-singapore/