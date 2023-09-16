Watch CBS News

UCLA invites HBCU band to play halftime

UCLA is paying for the North Carolina Central band to perform at halftime of their football game at the Rose Bowl. Darren M. Haynes talks to UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond about how it came to be and what it means to him and college football
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.