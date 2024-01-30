UC students anti-Starbucks petition, Bruce's Beach plaque stolen, flood concerns | The Rundown 1/30 Hundreds of UC students want their universities to cut off ties with Starbucks on their campuses. The petitions at UCLA and UC Riverside come amid claims of union-busting by Starbucks. Also, the search is on for whoever stole the bronze plaque at Bruce's Beach in Manhattan Beach. Plus, Thursday is expected to be the wettest day of the week. There are flooding concerns as well. KCAL News Meteorologist Olga Ospina has the latest details in your Next Weather. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.