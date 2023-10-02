Watch CBS News

Uballez orchestrating a bounceback at Bosco Tech

Adam Uballez took over a Bosco Tech football team that didn't win a single game last season. But while the Rosemead school isn't known for its athletics, the coach has been able to use new ways of teaching to get his team on the winning track
