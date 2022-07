Two lanes open on WB I-210 Freeway after semi-truck jackknifes, spills fuel Sky2 was over the scene of a wreck in the Shadow Hills area, in the westbound lanes of the I-210 Freeway, where a jackknifed big rig spilled an estimated 100 gallons of diesel fuel on the roadway, prompting a sigalert. Two westbound lanes at Wheatland Avenue have been opened with two more to go.