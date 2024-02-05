Tracking the storm's path, mudslides damage hillside homes, Orange County flooding | The Rundown 2/5 The storm is not over in Southern California. That means more rain and snow in our region. But things are finally shifting ahead of the weekend. Dani Ruberti has the latest conditions and what's ahead in your Next Weather. Plus, mudslides pushed some homes off their foundations in some hillside communities. We are also tracking floods in Orange County. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.