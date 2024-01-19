Tracking series of weekend storms, Little Tokyo shooting, 7-Eleven robberies arrests | The Rundown We are tracking multiple weekend storms, bringing rain and snow into our region. KCAL News Meteorologist Evelyn Taft shows us what we can expect. Also, the search is on tonight for a man accused of shooting another man in Little Tokyo at the Japanese Village Plaza Mall. Plus, investigators have arrested seven people in a series of robberies at SoCal 7-Eleven stores. Officials are now looking to see if the same suspects are involved in other crimes. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.