Toyota High School Spotlight - Downey Head Football Coach Jack Williams An unstable home life led Jack Williams to becoming a troubled youth at Downey High School, so much so that he had to repeat ninth grade. by his senior year. He was encouraged to play football. teachers, coaches and the Downey community came together and helped change his life for the better. and now, Williams — who is in his 16th year as Head Coach — enjoys giving back and helping kids who were just like him. Jill Painter Lopez has his story.