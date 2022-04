Thousands gather at SoFi Stadium for Chargers DraftFest to watch NFL dreams come true The first night of the NFL Draft sent waves throughout the sporting world Thursday evening. The Los Angeles Chargers took offensive lineman Zion Johnson with the No. 17 pick, who spoke with CBS Sports Reporter Chris Hayre on his big night, while CBS LA's Joy Benedict joined the thousands of fans, players and celebs at SoFi Stadium for the Chargers DraftFest.