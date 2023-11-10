Watch CBS News

The Weekend Wrap with Secret Los Angeles

Nestor Hernandez, Secret Los Angeles, shares what's happening this weekend: Beyond the Streets art sale, Dr. Seuss Experience in Santa Monica, Astra Lumina at South Coast Botanic Garden, Diwali the festival of lights in Chino Hills and Magic Market
