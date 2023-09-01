Watch CBS News

The Weekend Wrap with Secret LA

Nestor Hernandez, Secret Los Angeles shares things to do this weekend: Virgo’s Room hosts a Beyonce-themed party, rooftop movies at the Montalban, explore the Ferndell trail, Salvi Fest, and Ice Cream Alley
