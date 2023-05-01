Watch CBS News

The Morning Wrap: Las Vegas Mother's Day events

Melinda Sheckells, editor of OffTheStrip.com, joins Kalyna Astrinos on The Morning Wrap to offer up some fun things to do in Las Vegas this weekend, including the Lovers & Friends festival, a spa for mom, and a special Mother's Day brunch.
