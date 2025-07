The Conversation With Pat Harvey: Victoria Garrick Browne KCAL News Anchor Pat Harvey launches a new series where she dives into various topics and issues with her guests in a more intimate and unfiltered setting. This week, Pat sits down with former athlete-turned-mental health advocate and content creator Victoria Garrick Browne to discuss her mission to break the stigma surrounding mental health, especially among student-athletes, through her platforms "The Hidden Opponent" and "Real Pod."