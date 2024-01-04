Watch CBS News

Storm on the way, hit-and-run victim dies, fighting to keep Faux Library open; The Rundown

It's a cold and windy night for many of us here in Southern California. Dani Ruberti is tracking the latest conditions and a storm headed our way in your Next Weather. Plus, the man police say was deliberately chased down and struck by a hit-and-run driver in Santa Ana has died. Also, there are growing efforts tonight to save a beloved prop house, Faux History, from shutting down. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.
