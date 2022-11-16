Watch CBS News

STEAM Series: Meet Charlie Hodges, Toy Designer

Evelyn Taft profiles Charlie Hodges, a toy designer with a focus on sustainability. His signature toy series, called "Archamelia," is a unique blend of puzzle and entertainment, allowing children to expand their mind as they play.
