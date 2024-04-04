Watch CBS News

Stacia Robitaille's Echoes of Hope

It had long been Stacia Robitaille's calling to work with foster children. For 2 decades now, she and her husband, hockey hall of famer Luc, have run Echoes for Hope, which strives to awaken the spirit of hope in lives of youth in need
