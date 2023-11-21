Watch CBS News

Sportscaster Mike Yam's new children's book

Mike Yam has made a name for himself in sports broadcasting and now he's trying his hand at a new moniker - author. Yam wrote "Fried Rice & Marinara" based on his own childhood experiences. Chris Hayre chats with him about it all
