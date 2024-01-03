Snowfall in local mountains, Arcadia fire cause revealed, Proposition 1 rally; The Rundown We are tracking multiple storms in Southern California, including rain, snow, strong winds, and potential thunderstorms. Big Bear Mountain Resort plans to open more chair lifts this week because of the expected snowfall. Plus, officials now say the Arcadia house fire that killed three people was because of an "electrical accident." Also, Governor Gavin Newsom, LA Mayor Karen Bass, and other local leaders held a rally today to support Proposition 1. The nearly $7 billion bond measure would be the largest overhaul in California's mental health system. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.