Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence receive influx of donations after Dodgers' Pride Night dilemma Lesley Marin speaks with Sister Bearance Knows, with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, in the wake of the continued controversy surrounding Dodgers Pride Night. The sister says that the group has received an influx of donations, people seeking to become members and even an invitation to another SoCal big league team's own Pride Night celebration.