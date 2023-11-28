Shooting at Peacock Place, LA freeway safety survey, Irvine single-use plastics vote; The Rundown An investigation is underway tonight after a man is shot at a restaurant at Peacock Place, formerly known as "LA Live" in Downtown LA. Plus, the LAFD has flagged 23 freeway underpasses in the city as potential fire hazards. The survey comes after this month's 10 freeway fire. Also, Irvine is set to vote on slashing single-use plastics at tonight's city council meeting. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.