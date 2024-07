Shoes, backpacks, schools supplies and more: A giveaway for underprivileged children Children whose families are struggling with homelessness were able to get everything they need for the back-to-school season: shoes, backpacks, school supplies, hair cuts, eye exams and more. It all happened at a giveaway event in El Monte Saturday morning, hosted by the nonprofit Schools on Wheels, which teamed up with sponsors such as Bazic.