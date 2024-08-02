Watch CBS News

Second statue honoring Laker legend Kobe Bryant unveiled outside Crypto.com Arena

The statue, which is not yet available for public viewing until Saturday morning, depicts the late Laker legend kissing his daughter Gianna on the forehead, based on moments of the two at a Lakers game in 2019.
