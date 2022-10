San Bernardino haunted house moves to new location thanks to efforts of community members Nicole Comstock follows up on a story out of San Bernardino, where one family who hosted a well-known haunted house was forced to move due to the complaints of several neighbors. The event, hosted to help the Cowan family, whose daughter has metachromatic leukodystrophy, is so far a success due to the assistance of community members who jumped at the opportunity.