Rebuilding SoCal: Weekly commitment of latest LA fire-related developments | February 16-21 2025 "Rebuilding SoCal" is KCAL News' commitment to holding leaders accountable, getting answers, and showcasing Southern California solidarity and strength in the wake of the Palisades and Eaton Fires. This week, there was a massive shakeup in Los Angeles leadership. LA Mayor Karen Bass fired chief Kristen Crowley, replacing her with interim fire chief Ronnie Villanueva. Bass and Crowley's relationship strained during the Palisades Fire, as they criticized each other over different issues. KCAL News has partnered with the American Red Cross to help those affected by the LA Fires. If you'd like to donate, go to redcross.org/KCAL