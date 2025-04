Rebuilding SoCal: A look above the LA Fires nearly 3 months later with Desmond Shaw & Mike Rogers Desmond Shaw in SKYCAL takes us above the Palisades and Eaton Fire zones, along with Assignment Editor Mike Rogers, to show us what was lost and saved and what's ahead for recovery and rebuilding. Together, they discuss the history of some of Los Angeles County's most beloved landmarks, whether destroyed or survived, take viewer questions, and explain the latest fire developments.