Protesters gather outside final Glendale school district meeting of the year For the second time this month, the parking lot outside of the Glendale school board meeting served as the battleground of pro and anti-LGBTQ+ protesters dueling over gender and sexual identity curricula. Similar to the last meeting, the Glendale Unified School District did not have anything related to LGBTQ+ studies on its agenda for the final meeting of the year. Despite this, protesters exchanged fiery and foul language with each other. Joy Benedict reports.