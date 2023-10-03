Watch CBS News

Powerball jackpot grows to $1.2 billion

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing to $1.2 billion, the seventh-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.
