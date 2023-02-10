Pasadena City Hall | Look At This

Watch CBS News

It served as City Hall for Leslie Knope's town of Pawnee, Indiana in the series "Parks and Recreation." In real life, it's the heart of Pasadena's city government. Tonight, Desmond Shaw goes over the history behind Pasadena City Hall.
