Palio di Siena returns to Tuscany after two-year hiatus The annual Palio di Siena returned this year for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The horse race is held twice a year in Siena, Italy on July 2nd and August 16th in the city's main piazza, featuring a rotating selection of 10 of the 17 city districts competing for more than just pride. CBSLA's Jaime Maggio, who was in Siena for last Saturday's race.