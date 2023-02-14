Watch CBS News

On Your Side: Valentine's Day inflation

A new report shows inflation rose in January more than expected, and up 6.4-percent from a year ago. Inflation has also struck Cupid, and couples will be spending more for a dozen roses and dinner for two on Valentine's Day.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.