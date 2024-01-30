Watch CBS News

Old Saugus Speedway | Look At This!

Desmond Shaw takes us to the Old Saugus Speedway, more recently known as the location of the Santa Clarita Swap meet. Prior to its current use, it was known used as a rodeo arena, backdrop for movie shoots and most popularly a racetrack.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.