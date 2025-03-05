Watch CBS News

New Ontario ballpark set for March 2026 opening

The Dodgers new Single-A minor league affiliate will debut in 2026 at the brand-new Ontario Sports Empire - a massive 200-acre property in the Inland Empire meant for pro & youth sports. Chris Hayre visited the active construction site for an update
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.